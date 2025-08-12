Is MasTec (MTZ) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is MasTec (MTZ) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

MasTec is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MasTec is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MTZ has returned about 31.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that MasTec is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Primoris Services (PRIM). The stock is up 45.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Primoris Services' current year EPS has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, MasTec belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.3% this year, meaning that MTZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Primoris Services is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on MasTec and Primoris Services as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

