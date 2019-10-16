MasTec (MTZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MasTec (MTZ) closed at $66.95, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the utility contractor had gained 2.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 2%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MTZ as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MTZ to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.16 billion, up 9.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.06 per share and revenue of $7.70 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.22% and +11.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MTZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MTZ is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, MTZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.93.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

