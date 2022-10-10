MasTec (MTZ) Buys IEA, Expands Renewable Energy Business

MasTec, Inc. MTZ has completed the earlier proposed deal to acquire Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) in a cash-and-stock transaction.



Per the deal, IEA stockholders will get $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share.

Buyout Synergies

IEA is a leading renewable energy and infrastructure solutions services provider. It has expertise in engineering, procurement, construction and other related services and has a diverse blue-chip customer base. It has completed more than 260 utility-scale wind and solar projects across North America and executed a range of complex public and private infrastructure construction projects.



The IEA buyout expands MasTec’s service capabilities, scale and expertise, providing critical infrastructure to support the nation's energy transition to secure and sustainable renewable sources.



Pertaining to the transaction, Jose Mas, MasTec's chief executive officer, said, “Combining IEA's renewable energy business with MasTec's electric transmission and substation capabilities gives customers a one-stop solution in the expanding renewable energy markets. Additionally, IEA's Heavy Civil, Rail and Environmental Remediation services expand MasTec's service offerings in these additional growth markets."



MTZ continues to expect revenues of approximately $9.2 billion for 2022, depicting an increase from $7.95 billion in 2021. Considering higher costs during the second half of 2022, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $750 million for 2022, down from $931.3 million reported in 2021. Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be $3.09 per share, lower than the $5.58 per share reported in 2021.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of MasTec have declined 8.6% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 1.4% fall. Nonetheless, the company has been making the most of the country’s diligent focus on carbon neutrality. Furthermore, MTZ’s substantial presence in the telecommunications market and recent expansion into heavy infrastructure will prove conducive to its growth profile.

Zacks Rank

MasTec currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Better-Ranked Stocks in the Construction Sector

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY is benefiting from the higher demand for network bandwidth and mobile broadband, extended geography, proficient program management and network planning services. Dycom expects considerable opportunities across a broad array of customers.



Dycom’s, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, earnings for fiscal 2023 are expected to grow 142.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DY’s 2022 earnings rose to $3.68 per share from $3.28 in the past 60 days.



Arcosa, Inc. ACA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services, serving construction, energy and transportation markets.



ACA’s expected earnings growth rate for 2022 is 19.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved to $2.31 per share from $2.08 over the past 60 days.



United Rentals, Inc. URI, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has been benefiting from a broad-based recovery of activity across its end markets served. Higher margins from rental revenues and used equipment sales are added benefits.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URI’s 2022 earnings rose to $31.73 per share from $31.35 in the past 60 days. The estimated figure suggests 43.8% year-over-year growth.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Rentals, Inc. (URI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): Free Stock Analysis Report



MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.