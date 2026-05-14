MasTec Lifts 2026 EBITDA to $1.5B: Is Execution Catching Up to Demand?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ delivered one of the strongest quarters in its history, prompting management to raise its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1.5 billion from prior expectations. The company’s first-quarter performance highlighted not only accelerating demand across key infrastructure markets, but also improving execution as large-scale investments begin translating into stronger profitability.



First-quarter 2026 revenues rose 34% year over year to $3.83 billion, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 73% to $284 million. Adjusted EPS surged 174% to $1.39, significantly ahead of guidance. Management emphasized that growth was broad-based, with strength across Power Delivery, Clean Energy & Infrastructure, Communications, and Pipeline operations. Backlog also reached a record $20.3 billion, supported by a consolidated 1.4x book-to-bill ratio.



A major driver behind the improved outlook is MasTec’s growing exposure to AI-related infrastructure spending. The company continues to benefit from rising investment in data centers, fiber connectivity, grid modernization and power generation. Management noted that AI-driven demand for data center interconnectivity and electricity infrastructure is creating multiyear opportunities worth “tens of billions of dollars.” These trends are fueling stronger demand across both telecom and power delivery operations.



Importantly, profitability improvements are no longer limited to just one segment. Power Delivery EBITDA increased 40% year over year, supported by expanding margins and strong transmission demand. Pipeline EBITDA more than tripled as utilization and execution improved, while Clean Energy & Infrastructure generated 56% EBITDA growth amid robust renewable and data center-related activity. Even Communications, despite one-time charges tied to exiting select DIRECTV markets, continued to post solid organic growth and improved visibility.



Looking ahead, MasTec now expects 2026 revenues of $17.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion and EPS of $8.79, representing year-over-year growth of 22%, 30% and 34%, respectively. With AI infrastructure, power transmission, pipeline expansion and data center construction all accelerating simultaneously, management believes the company is entering one of the strongest growth cycles in its history.

MasTec Competes in a Fast-Scaling Infrastructure Market

Within energy and infrastructure construction markets, MasTec operates alongside well-established peers such as Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, both of which are similarly navigating the challenge of scaling growth while maintaining margin discipline.



Sterling has recently been seeing its strongest momentum in mission-critical site development. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues surged 92% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled and margins expanded to a first-quarter record of 20%. That performance was led primarily by the E-Infrastructure segment, where revenues increased 174%, supported by robust data center activity, large semiconductor-related awards and expanding multi-year customer programs. Sterling’s combined backlog climbed to $5.2 billion, with management highlighting more than $5 billion of visibility within E-Infrastructure alone.



Quanta, by contrast, remains most deeply positioned in electric power infrastructure, where its scale, transmission and distribution expertise and long-standing utility relationships continue to provide a competitive advantage. Management highlighted particularly strong demand tied to grid expansion, generation buildout and the rapid growth of technology and load-center infrastructure. Scale benefits showed up clearly in consolidated profitability. In the first quarter of 2026, Quanta’s gross profit increased to $1.11 billion from $834 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin expanded to 14.1% from 13.4%, reflecting improved profitability on higher revenue volume.

MTZ Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Florida-based infrastructure construction company have surged 119.1% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MTZ stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.01, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend Favors MTZ

For 2026 and 2027, MTZ’s earnings estimates have trended upward in the past 30 days. The revised estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply 35.3% and 30.9% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MasTec stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.