MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of MasTec (MTZ) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 14.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $201.64 in the previous session. MasTec has gained 46.5% since the start of the year compared to the 6.9% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 37.8% return for the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 31, 2025, MasTec reported EPS of $1.49 versus consensus estimate of $1.41.

For the current fiscal year, MasTec is expected to post earnings of $6.24 per share on $13.97 in revenues. This represents a 57.97% change in EPS on a 13.56% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.6 per share on $14.99 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 21.79% and 7.29%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While MasTec has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

MasTec has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 32X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 25X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 19.9X versus its peer group's average of 15.9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, MasTec currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if MasTec meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though MasTec shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does MTZ Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MTZ have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). GLDD has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 75.00%, and for the current fiscal year, GLDD is expected to post earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue of $831.51 million.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation have gained 6.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.09X and a P/CF of 6.63X.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is in the top 2% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MTZ and GLDD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

