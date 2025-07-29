MasTec Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50% and 4.7%, respectively.



This leading infrastructure construction company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 26%.

MTZ’s Q2 Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s second-quarter earnings has remained stable at $1.41 per share in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 46.9% increase on a year-over-year basis.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.39 billion, indicating a 14.5% year-over-year rise.

Factors Likely to Shape MasTec’s Quarterly Results

MasTec’s earnings and revenues are expected to have increased in the second quarter of 2025, driven by growth in infrastructure spending and expanding investments in clean energy, power delivery and data centers. The company’s prospects have been gaining on strong market trends in the non-pipeline business and an increase in the pipeline market, indicating backlog growth.



The company’s diversified business model, coupled with strong market demand, positions it well for continued growth across key segments. MasTec is likely to have benefited from a solid backlog, driven by increasing customer demand for services in areas such as Clean Energy & Infrastructure, Power Delivery and Communications.



For the second quarter, MasTec expects revenues of about $3.4 billion compared with $3 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter revenues for the Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating an increase from $942 million reported in the prior quarter.



Furthermore, the Power Delivery segment has been showing healthy trends, supported by continued progress on the Greenlink transmission project. The project remains on schedule and is likely to have supported the segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. For the Power Delivery unit, revenues are currently pegged at $1 billion, up from $637 million reported a year ago.



For backlog, the consensus mark is currently pegged at $15.88 billion compared with $13.34 billion reported a year ago.



For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be $270-$280 million, implying an increase from $267.8 million reported a year ago. The company estimates adjusted earnings per share to be $1.36-$1.46 for second-quarter 2025, indicating an increase from the previous year’s figure of 96 cents.



However, adverse weather conditions, productivity issues in Power Delivery and higher hiring and training costs in Communications are likely to have hurt performance to some extent. Project delays in Clean Energy and Infrastructure, unfavorable project mix in Pipeline Infrastructure, incremental slowness in housing and tariff-related hesitancy are also expected to have affected the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Communications segment is currently pegged at $770 million compared with $825 million reported a year ago. For the Oil and Gas business, revenues are currently pegged at $473 million, down from $572 million reported in the prior year.

What Our Model Unveils for MTZ

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for MasTec this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here, as elaborated below.



MasTec currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.09%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MTZ currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies in the Zacks Construction sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.



Primoris Services Corporation PRIM has an Earnings ESP of +5.33% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 44.8%. Primoris Services’ earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to increase 1.9%.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one one occasion, the average surprise being 6.5%. Quanta’s earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to increase 27.9%.



Masco MAS currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed on one and met on the remaining occasion, the average negative surprise being 0.2%. Masco’s earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to decrease 10%.

