MasTec Gains 69% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Shares of MasTec, Inc. MTZ have gained 68.9% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 35.5% growth. The stock has further outperformed the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 in the same period.



This Florida-based infrastructure construction company is benefiting from strong demand across communications, power delivery, clean energy and pipeline markets. Rising investments in transmission infrastructure, grid expansion, broadband connectivity and data center development are supporting project activity across the business. Customer demand remains healthy across multiple end markets, contributing to record backlog levels and improved revenue visibility. Growing opportunities for turnkey infrastructure projects and deeper customer relationships are also expected to support long-term growth.

MTZ Stock’s Past 6 Months’ Price Performance



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However, profitability in certain communications operations remains affected by costs related to selected market exits. A higher mix of general building activity is expected to limit margin expansion within the Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment. In addition, some anticipated pipeline opportunities have yet to convert into signed contracts and reported backlog.



Let us take a closer look at the factors shaping MasTec stock’s prospects.

Record Backlog Supports Long-Term Revenue Visibility for MTZ

Strong infrastructure and energy market demand continue to support higher project visibility across MasTec’s operations. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported an 18-month backlog of approximately $20.3 billion, up 28% year over year and 7% sequentially. Growth was supported by strong booking activity across the Clean Energy and Infrastructure and Power Delivery segments, while total company book-to-bill reached 1.4x during the quarter. Healthy bidding activity and expanding customer investments across transmission, infrastructure and renewable energy markets provide a solid foundation for revenue growth.

Communications Demand Creates Additional Growth Opportunities for MTZ

Rising network usage and growing connectivity requirements are supporting favorable conditions across MasTec’s Communications business. Expanding demand for streaming services, cloud computing, gaming and connected devices is driving higher data consumption across network infrastructure. The company also continues to benefit from strong demand for wireline services and multiyear turnkey opportunities. Additional broadband investments and future BEAD-related deployments are expected to support communications activity over the coming years, providing another avenue for long-term growth.

Turnkey Infrastructure Capabilities Strengthen MTZ’s Market Position

Growing customer preference for integrated infrastructure solutions is creating opportunities for MasTec to expand its service offerings. Customers increasingly seek broader partnerships through alliance agreements, sole-sourced contracts and turnkey project arrangements where execution speed and delivery certainty remain critical. The company’s capabilities across construction management, civil work, telecommunications, power infrastructure and maintenance services position it to pursue larger and more complex projects. Expanding participation in turnkey opportunities could support both revenue growth and deeper customer relationships over time.

Renewable Energy Momentum Supports MTZ’s Project Pipeline

Favorable demand trends across renewable energy markets continue to support activity within MasTec’s Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment. During the first quarter of 2026, renewable revenues increased more than 60% year over year, while backlog growth extended for an eleventh consecutive quarter. Customer engagement levels remain healthy, supported by ongoing project development activity and a strong pipeline of future opportunities. Continued investment in renewable generation projects is expected to provide additional visibility and support growth across the segment.

MasTec’s Position in a Competitive Infrastructure Market

MasTec operates in a highly competitive infrastructure and engineering market, competing with established industry players such as EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL. These companies continue benefiting from strong demand trends tied to data centers, grid modernization, electrification and large-scale infrastructure investments.



EMCOR maintains a strong position across electrical and mechanical construction markets, supported by broad execution capabilities and growing exposure to mission-critical projects, particularly in network and communications infrastructure. Quanta remains a major player in electric power and utility infrastructure markets, leveraging its integrated solutions platform, large workforce and deep customer relationships to secure long-term transmission, generation and large-load infrastructure projects. Sterling continues expanding rapidly across mission-critical infrastructure markets, supported by rising data center activity, semiconductor-related construction demand and strong execution across site development and electrical services.



Within this competitive landscape, MasTec benefits from its diversified infrastructure platform spanning communications, power delivery, clean energy and pipeline infrastructure markets. Similar to EMCOR, MasTec continues to benefit from strong data center and digital infrastructure activity. Like Quanta, MasTec is gaining from rising investments in grid reliability, transmission and energy infrastructure. At the same time, Sterling’s growing presence in mission-critical infrastructure highlights increasing competition for large and complex project opportunities. However, MasTec’s broad service capabilities, improving operational execution and growing backlog position it to compete effectively across multiple high-growth infrastructure markets.

Earnings Estimate Revision of MTZ

MasTec’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $8.86 and $11.77 per share, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 35.3% and 32.8%, respectively.



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Hurdles to MTZ’s Growth Trend

Project timing and execution variability remain important risks for MasTec. While demand across end markets remains strong, management indicated that certain pipeline projects continue to depend on material availability and final resource planning before moving into full execution. The company also noted that broader pipeline construction activity is still developing, with some expected opportunities yet to convert into signed contracts. As a result, management maintained a conservative outlook for portions of the second-half project activity despite strong long-term visibility.



Margin pressure also remains a challenge in selected operations. During the first quarter of 2026, the Communications segment reported EBITDA margins of 5.8%, down roughly 100 basis points year over year due to costs associated with exiting certain DIRECTV-related markets. In addition, the Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment is expected to see a higher contribution from general building projects during 2026, which management indicated could limit overall margin expansion. These factors may continue to weigh on profitability even as revenue growth remains strong.

MTZ’s Premium Valuation

MTZ stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.31, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should Investors Hold MTZ Stock Now?

MasTec is benefiting from healthy demand across communications, power delivery, renewable energy and pipeline infrastructure markets. Record backlog levels, rising earnings estimates and growing opportunities tied to data center connectivity, grid expansion and broadband investments support a favorable long-term growth outlook. Strong customer demand and increasing adoption of turnkey infrastructure solutions further enhance business visibility.



However, project timing uncertainties, margin pressure in certain operations and pipeline opportunities that have yet to convert into signed contracts could create near-term challenges. In addition, MTZ’s shares are trading at a premium valuation relative to industry peers.



Given the company’s solid growth prospects but balanced risk-reward profile, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock appears suitable for existing investors to retain, while prospective investors may consider waiting for a more attractive entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.