Mastec (FRA:MY8) Price Target Increased by 6.74% to 117.29

The average one-year price target for Mastec (FRA:MY8) has been revised to 117.29 / share. This is an increase of 6.74% from the prior estimate of 109.88 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 96.30 to a high of 131.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.72% from the latest reported closing price of 66.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 764 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastec. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MY8 is 0.43%, an increase of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 70,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,641K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,376K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MY8 by 35.24% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 3,072K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,841K shares, representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MY8 by 27.67% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,979K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MY8 by 14.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,981K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MY8 by 24.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,810K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MY8 by 18.47% over the last quarter.

