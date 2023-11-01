News & Insights

MasTec Falls On Lower Q3 Profit, Projects Loss In FY23

November 01, 2023 — 11:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) shares are falling more than 22 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company after the company reported a sharp fall in the third quarter, despite higher revenues. The company said its results were impacted by continued delays on certain Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment project start dates.

The company reported third quarter profit of $14.29 million down from $48.89 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings plummeted to $0.18 from $0.65 last year.

Further, MasTec expects full-year net loss of approximately $61 million or loss per share of approximately $0.83.

Revenue for the full year is projected to be approximately $12 billion.

Currently, shares are at $46.26, down 22.16 percent from the previous close of $59.44 on a volume of 2,148,242.

