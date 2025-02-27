MASTEC Earnings Results: $MTZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

MASTEC ($MTZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.44 per share, beating estimates of $1.24 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $3,403,100,000, beating estimates of $3,350,899,391 by $52,200,609.

MASTEC Insider Trading Activity

MASTEC insiders have traded $MTZ stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E APPLE (COO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,732,444 .

. C ROBERT CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,220,022 .

. TIMOTHY MICHAEL LOVE (CAO) sold 600 shares for an estimated $84,485

JAVIER ALBERTO PALOMAREZ sold 200 shares for an estimated $28,600

MASTEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of MASTEC stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MASTEC Government Contracts

We have seen $190,894 of award payments to $MTZ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

MASTEC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTZ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

