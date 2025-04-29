MASTEC Earnings Preview: Recent $MTZ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MASTEC ($MTZ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,738,719,423 and earnings of $0.34 per share.

MASTEC Insider Trading Activity

MASTEC insiders have traded $MTZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E APPLE (COO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 29,023 shares for an estimated $4,080,006 .

. C ROBERT CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $871,245 .

. ERNST N CSISZAR sold 2,517 shares for an estimated $331,320

TIMOTHY MICHAEL LOVE (CAO) sold 600 shares for an estimated $84,485

JAVIER ALBERTO PALOMAREZ sold 200 shares for an estimated $28,600

MASTEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of MASTEC stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MASTEC Government Contracts

We have seen $190,894 of award payments to $MTZ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

MASTEC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTZ stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

MASTEC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

MASTEC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MTZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $166.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $145.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $195.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $173.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Brent Theilman from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 11/04/2024

