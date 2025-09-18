MasTec and Winnebago have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 18, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares MasTec, Inc. MTZ as the Bull of the Day and Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Par Pacific Holdings PARR, Oceaneering International OII and TechnipFMC plc FTI.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

MasTec, Inc. is a market-crushing, under-the-radar infrastructure construction stock benefiting directly from the artificial intelligence spending boom.

MTZ is helping lead the charge in the once-in-a-lifetime expansion of the energy industry, which has only just begun, to support power-hungry AI, reshoring, and more.

MasTec stock outclimbed Nvidia, Meta, and other big AI stocks in the past year, as part of a 1,800% charge since 2010 vs. the S&P 500’s 500%. MTZ broke out meaningfully above its July records last week, trading at fresh highs. Yet, the AI-driven infrastructure stock trades below its average Zacks price target and at a solid discount in terms of valuation.

MasTec’s improving earnings revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and its growth outlook is stellar. Plus, its Building Products-Heavy Construction industry is in the top 1% of roughly 250 Zacks industries, further bolstering its standing as a must-buy stock to play the AI-driven energy infrastructure megatrend that’s still in its infancy.

Big tech, the U.S. government, and Wall Street are fully committed to winning the AI arms race and dominating the rest of the century and beyond, from an economic and technological standpoint.

MasTec is playing a key role in helping reach this future since it requires a massive expansion of U.S. energy, grid, and communication infrastructure.

AI Infrastructure Megatrend: Buy MTZ Stock and Hold Forever

MasTec is an infrastructure engineering and construction standout that roughly doubled its revenue between 2020 and 2024, driven by massive spending throughout its portfolio. This growth came after MTZ more than doubled its sales between 2011 and 2019.

The company specializes in engineering, construction, installation, maintenance, and upgrades across communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure.

MTZ is prepared to be a long-term winner in the broader AI-boosted infrastructure spending spree in the U.S. that will be measured in decades and cost trillions of dollars.

Big tech companies are all in on AI, with hyperscalers such as Amazon set to spend a combined ~$400 billion on AI-focused capex in 2025 alone. Global data center infrastructure capex is projected to reach ~$7 trillion by 2030.

Generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT use 10x the energy of an average Google search, with large data centers consuming as much electricity as a midsize city. This is why U.S. electricity demand is set to grow by ~25% by 2030 and ~75% by 2050 from 2023 levels.

The U.S. government is aiming to quadruple nuclear energy capacity by 2050, while rolling out an all-of-the-above approach to energy expansion. Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet are using their collective trillion-dollar balance sheets to secure more power across nuclear, natural gas, solar, and beyond. Utilities must double transmission capacity by 2050 to support this growth.

The Florida-based firm operates four segments: Communications (wireless and wireline/fiber infrastructure); Power Delivery (utility transmission and distribution); Pipeline Infrastructure (natural gas pipeline and distribution services); and Clean Energy and Infrastructure (renewable energy and heavy civil/industrial projects).

The power-hungry AI age, electrification, and the reshoring of critical manufacturing such as semiconductors are all happening at the same time. MasTec’s entire portfolio is growing directly alongside the converging infrastructure spending megatrend.

Given the bullish operating environment, it makes sense that MasTec’s Building Products-Heavy Construction industry ranks in the top 1% of 245 Zacks industries, boosting its bull case since studies have shown that roughly half of a stock's price movement can be attributed to its industry group.

On top of that, 19 of the 20 brokerage recommendations Zacks has for MasTec are “Strong Buys,” and it gained more attention from Wall Street brokers in the past three months.

MTZ’s AI-Boosted Growth Outlook

MTZ grew its Q2 revenue by 20% to a quarterly record of $3.5 billion as part of a beat-and-raise report. More importantly, its 18-month backlog climbed 23% YoY last quarter to $16.5 billion, driven by “significant” new awards in “Clean Energy and Infrastructure.”

MasTec’s earnings outlook has climbed since its Q2 release on July 31, with its Most Accurate Estimate for 2026 6% above its already improved consensus.

Its recent upward earnings revisions help earn its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and extend a long-term trend of positive revisions. Plus, MTZ has beaten our earnings per share (EPS) estimates by an average of 25% over the past four quarters.

The company is projected to expand its adjusted EPS by 58% in 2025 and another 22% next year, after expanding its bottom line by 120% last year.

MTZ’s bottom-line expansion is projected to be driven, in part, by 14% revenue growth in 2025 and 7% higher sales next year to reach $15 billion—vs. $6.3 billion in 2020.

Buy the AI Infrastructure Stock for Value and Breakout Potential

MasTec stock has skyrocketed ~1,800% in the past 15 years to more than triple the S&P 500 and blow away its highly ranked industry’s 1,000%. The stock has surged 66% in the past 12 months to outclimb AI darling Nvidia’s 50%.

MTZ stock hit all-time highs on Wednesday, yet it still trades 7% below its average Zacks price target. The recent charge helped the stock climb above its July 31 peaks, while remaining below its more overheated RSI levels from earlier this year.

The stock could face some selling pressure if Wall Street bulls finally decide to take some profits after the Fed officially cut rates. Any pullback to its 50-day moving average could mark an even better entry point for traders, while long-term investors might not want to play the market timing game.

MTZ’s impressive earnings growth outlook is highlighted by the fact that it trades at a 45% discount to its highs at 28.2X forward 12-month earnings.

Wall Street, big tech, and the U.S. government know we won’t reach the abundant, AI-driven future that they are all betting on without massive energy industry expansion. MasTec is a stock investors should seriously consider buying to benefit from this investment megatrend.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. stock fell over 40% in the past year while the S&P 500 climbed 20%. The recreational vehicle maker’s earnings outlook has tanked over the last few years, with WGO’s recent downward revisions earning it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Winnebago faces a tough-to-compete-against period of growth, as well as macroeconomic headwinds of inflation, higher interest rates, and weakening consumer sentiment.

Why Investors Might Want to Stay Away from WGO Stock

Winnebago is an iconic American company and a leading outdoor lifestyle manufacturer. WGO builds motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, and boats under multiple brands, including its namesake, Chris-Craft, Grand Design, Newmar, and Barletta.

Winnebago’s business is cyclical, given the nature of its high price points, as big-ticket items go out of style quickly in times of economic distress and uncertainty. Conversely, WGO’s sales often boom during economic upswings.

WGO went on a huge run between 2020 and 2022, more than doubling its revenue from $1.98 billion in 2019 to $4.96 billion in FY22. Its sales then tanked 30% in FY23 and 15% in FY24, amid a quickly changing economic environment, marked by higher interest rates and soaring inflation.

On top of that, the Covid boom created a big pull forward, meaning people who were going to buy a boat or an RV over a longer period of time all did so very quickly. Winnebago’s revenue is projected to slip another 8% this year to $2.75 billion.

The firm said that its Q3 FY25 results (which is reported in late June) “reflect both the diverse dynamics of our business segments and the challenges posed by an uncertain economic environment,” with retail demand remaining “soft” across the outdoor recreation sector.

Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings per share are projected to tank 57% YoY in FY25 (the 12 months ending in August 2025). This rough outlook comes after its adjusted EPS fell 50% in FY24.

Winnebago’s downward earnings revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). It might be best for investors to stay away from WGO until it shows signs of a turnaround.

Additional content:

3 Oil Stocks with EPS Momentum that Investors Should Track

Earnings per share (‘EPS’) growth is a key driver of stock performance, and in the Oil – Energy space, it often signals real strength. While the sector can be volatile, consistent EPS growth stands out. Three names worth noting — Par Pacific Holdings, Oceaneering International and TechnipFMC plc — have delivered strong EPS gains in recent years, making them interesting options for investors at current levels.

Par Pacific Holdings: Based in Houston, Par Pacific operates an integrated energy platform spanning refining, retail and logistics. With 219,000 barrels per day of refining capacity, extensive storage and transportation assets, and over 100 fuel and convenience store locations, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company serves key western U.S. markets.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Par Pacific balances conventional fuel supply with emerging decarbonization initiatives, while also holding a significant interest in natural gas production, positioning itself for both stability and future growth.

Par Pacific's earnings are anticipated to jump 516.2% in 2025. What’s more impressive is that this year’s projected earnings of $2.28 per share are likely to see a neat 32% increase over the last six years, with 2019 EPS at $1.73 a share.

Oceaneering International: It is a global technology company known for delivering engineered services, products and advanced robotic solutions across offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing. Oceaneering thrives in demanding environments, applying its expertise in robotics, automation and software to solve complex challenges for clients worldwide.

Energy remains the backbone of Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Oceaneering, contributing nearly three-quarters of revenues, while defense and aerospace add meaningful diversification. With consistent free cash flow, renewed share repurchases and double-digit EBITDA growth expected in 2025, Oceaneering is focused on expanding digital and robotics-driven opportunities.

OII earnings are forecast to increase 57.9% in 2025 to $1.80 per share. That would be an outstanding turnaround from the 2019 adjusted loss of 83 cents a share.

TechipFMC: It is a global provider of subsea and surface technologies, supporting both traditional oil and gas projects and emerging energy solutions. TechnipFMC’s Subsea business leverages the integrated iEPCI model, enabling faster and more cost-effective project execution, while the Surface segment delivers systems for land and shallow water operations. This UK-headquartered company, in its current form, came into existence following the January 2017 merger between Technip and FMC Technologies.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) firm’s innovation-led approach, anchored by digital tools and proprietary platforms, strengthens project economics and reduces carbon intensity. With strategic alliances and rising subsea orders, TechnipFMC continues to drive efficiency, resilience, and long-term energy transition opportunities.

TechnipFMC earnings are expected to improve 20% this year to $2.18 per share. As a matter of fact, 2025 could witness an attractive 275% increase from the 2019 adjusted EPS of 60 cents a share.

