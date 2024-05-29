Mast Energy Shareholding Structure Alters

Mast Energy Developments PLC (GB:MAST) has released an update.

Mast Energy Developments PLC has issued a notification of major holdings, revealing that Charlemont Capital Investments SARL has crossed a threshold, now holding 1.88% of the voting rights with 8,000,000 direct voting shares. This marks a change from their previous notification where they held 3.031% of the voting rights. This announcement is significant for investors as it reflects a notable shift in share ownership and potential influence within the company.

