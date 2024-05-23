News & Insights

Stocks

Mast Energy Bolsters Market Position with New Share Allotment

May 23, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mast Energy Developments PLC (GB:MAST) has released an update.

Mast Energy Developments PLC, a UK-based power market player, has announced the allotment of 162,500,000 new shares to director Pieter Krügel at 0.20p per share, set for Admission on the London Stock Exchange on May 24, 2024. The Admission will increase the company’s total voting rights to 426,354,067 shares. This strategic financial move aims to capitalize on Mast Energy’s growth in the flexible power market.

For further insights into GB:MAST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.