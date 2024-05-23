Mast Energy Bolsters Market Position with New Share Allotment

Mast Energy Developments PLC (GB:MAST) has released an update.

Mast Energy Developments PLC, a UK-based power market player, has announced the allotment of 162,500,000 new shares to director Pieter Krügel at 0.20p per share, set for Admission on the London Stock Exchange on May 24, 2024. The Admission will increase the company’s total voting rights to 426,354,067 shares. This strategic financial move aims to capitalize on Mast Energy’s growth in the flexible power market.

For further insights into GB:MAST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.