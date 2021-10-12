MassRoots To Be Renamed As Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc.

(RTTNews) - Metal recycling company MassRoots, Inc. (MSRT) on Tuesday said it plans to change its corporate name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. The move follows the recent closing of its acquisition of Empire Services, Inc. that collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) for recycling.

The company which operates 10 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, believes that the Greenwave name emphasizes its focus on environmental technologies as the steel industry has been able to achieve significant reductions in energy and greenhouse gas intensity through recycling.

The company would now begin to refer to itself, as well as conduct business, marketing and branding under the new name. The company has released a new logo and expects to launch a new corporate website in the coming days. The legal name of the company would continue to be MassRoots, Inc. until the name change process has been completed.

MassRoots intends to apply to uplist to the Nasdaq or the NYSE, which it believes would result in a significant increase in visibility, liquidity, and institutional interest for its stock.

MSRT closed Monday's trading at $0.0568, up $0.0018 or 3.27 percent from previous close.

