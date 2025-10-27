Masso Torrence Wealth Management Liquidates $2.7 Million Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) Stake: Is the Stock a Sell?

Key Points

Masso Torrence Wealth Management sold 4,979 shares of Intuitive Surgical; estimated trade value of approximately $2.71 million.

Post-trade stake in ISRG is zero shares, valued at $0.

The position previously accounted for 1.25% of the fund’s AUM.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. liquidated its entire position in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), selling 4,979 shares for an estimated $2.71 million, according to an SEC filing for the period ended September 30, 2025, submitted on October 20, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 20, 2025, Masso Torrence Wealth Management sold all 4,979 shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter.

The estimated value of the transaction, based on the average price over the quarter, was $2.71 million.

Following the trade, the fund holds no shares in the company.

What else to know

This was a complete sale; Intuitive Surgical now represents 0% of the fund's 13F reportable assets.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management's top holdings after the filing:

Nvidia: $30.20 million (12.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Apple: $15.22 million (6.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF: $14.21 million (5.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 iShares Cored Dividend ETF: $12.51 million (5.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Invesco QQQ Trust, Series I: $9.27 million (3.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 24, 2025, shares of Intuitive Surgical were priced at $546.51, up 7% over the last year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 10 percentage points over the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 10/24/25) $546.51 Market Capitalization $193.74 billion Revenue (TTM) $9.61 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.77 billion

Company snapshot

Intuitive Surgical's core products include the da Vinci Surgical System for minimally invasive surgery and the Ion endoluminal system for diagnostic lung procedures, with additional revenue from instrumentation, accessories, and services.

Revenue is generated through the sale and leasing of surgical systems, recurring sales of instruments and accessories, and service contracts supporting installed systems.

The company's primary customers are hospitals, surgical centers, and healthcare providers seeking advanced minimally invasive surgical and diagnostic capabilities.

Intuitive Surgical develops proprietary platforms for minimally invasive surgery, operating in the United States and internationally.

Its integrated ecosystem of hardware, software, and services supports both clinical outcomes and operational efficiency for healthcare providers.

Foolish take

Masso Torrence Wealth Management opened a position with Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter of 2025, making it 1.3% of the firm's portfolio.

However, just one quarter later, Masso Terrence has completely liquidated the stock.

While it is impossible for someone outside the firm to decipher why they sold so quickly, it is safe to say they may already regret the decision.

Just a couple of weeks after the third quarter ended, Intuitive Surgical reported blowout earnings that caused the stock to rise by 16% in a single day.

Though Intuitive Surgical's stock almost always looks expensive valuation-wise -- it currently trades at 73 times earnings -- the company appears to be a Rule Breaker in every sense of the label.

Growing its Da Vinci procedures, Da Vinci installments, and revenue by 19%, 13%, and 23% in Q3, Intuitive Surgical's growth continued to reaccelerate as the company demonstrated it remains the leader in its robotic surgery niche.

With over 10,000 Da Vinci systems installed worldwide, Intuitive Surgical now collects 84% of its sales from recurring revenue like accessories, services, and instrument leases.

While Masso Torrence may be selling, I was lucky enough to have bought before earnings and will look to keep adding after, even with its share price rebounding higher.

Glossary

Liquidated: Sold off an entire investment position, reducing the holding to zero.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed a certain value.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or investment information.

Minimally invasive surgery: Surgical procedures performed through small incisions, often using specialized instruments and technology.

Proprietary platforms: Technology or systems owned and developed by a company, not shared with competitors.

Service contracts: Agreements for ongoing maintenance and support of products or systems sold to customers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Endoluminal system: A medical device designed to diagnose or treat conditions within the body's internal passageways, such as airways or blood vessels.



Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Intuitive Surgical and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intuitive Surgical, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

