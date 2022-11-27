Markets
Massively Misunderstood: The Mega-Trend That Makes This Homebuilder Stock Worth Buying

November 27, 2022 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Jason Hall and Travis Hoium for The Motley Fool

Housing is in a downturn. Sharp interest rate increases, following years of rising home prices, have brought things to a head, with buyers canceling orders and home sales falling sharply. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall explains to colleague Travis Hoium why this is a normal part of the housing cycle, and why, down over 30%, Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) is worth a close look for stock buyers right now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Nov. 21, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 27, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Meritage Homes. Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Meritage Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

