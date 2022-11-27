Massively Misunderstood: The Mega-Trend That Makes This Homebuilder Stock Worth Buying

Housing is in a downturn. Sharp interest rate increases, following years of rising home prices, have brought things to a head, with buyers canceling orders and home sales falling sharply. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall explains to colleague Travis Hoium why this is a normal part of the housing cycle, and why, down over 30%, Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) is worth a close look for stock buyers right now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Nov. 21, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 27, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Meritage Homes

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meritage Homes wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Jason Hall has positions in Meritage Homes. Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Meritage Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.