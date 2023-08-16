Massive wildfire moving closer to capital of Canada's Northwest Territories

By Pat Kane and Nia Williams

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A massive wildfire in northern Canada is creeping closer to the city of Yellowknife and could reach the outskirts of the capital of the Northwest Territories by the weekend unless rain comes, the government said on Wednesday.

Canada is enduring its worst-ever wildfire season with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country, including 230 in the Northwest Territories.

Thousands of residents of the sparsely-populated territory have been forced to evacuate from smaller communities and the hamlet of Enterprise near the Alberta border was almost entirely destroyed by a blaze that swept through on Sunday.

Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane said some Yellowknife residents were preemptively leaving the city but urged people to remain calm and warned that highways could close suddenly because of the fire risk.

"I've never seen so many vehicles leaving town," Cochrane said. "There's all kinds of rumors out there, but be ready and evacuate if necessary. Be calm. Do not panic."

Yellowknife, has a population of around 20,000 people and lies 250 miles (400 kilometers) south of the Arctic circle.

NWT Fire said the blaze would likely reach Highway 3, the only highway connecting the city to the rest of Canada, on Thursday.

"There is risk to the City of Yellowknife. Our team, alongside the City of Yellowknife, are doing everything possible to slow the growth of this fire and protect the community," NWT Fire said.

Western Canada is enduring a heat wave that saw 19 daily heat records broken on Tuesday and is fuelling hundreds of out-of-control wildfires.

In the Pacific province of British Columbia around 80 people were forced to shelter in place in a mountain guesthouse after their only way out was cut off by a rapidly expanding wildfire.

The stranded people, including lodge guests and campers from nearby campgrounds, sheltered overnight at the Cathedral Lakes Lodge near Keremeos in the south of the province before being brought down the mountain in vehicles on Wednesday afternoon.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Sandra Maler and Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.