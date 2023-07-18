Massive Rental Market Changes in July 2023: Changes, Anticipated Shifts, and Impacts

The rental market has recently undergone drastic changes, with monthly rental rates increasing at the fastest pace since the 1980s. While this has been beneficial for landlords, it has created financial burdens for average renters. However, there is hope on the horizon. The increasing supply of new multifamily housing units suggests that renters may soon experience some relief. That way, the extra money, you can put to good use. In this article, we will explore the current state of the rental market, the anticipated increase in housing supply, and the potential impact this shift could have on renters and residential landlords.

Table of Contents

The Current State of the Rental Market

In recent times, the rental market has been characterized by an imbalance of supply and demand, giving landlords the upper hand. Monthly rental rates have significantly increased, making it challenging for renters to afford their homes. This trend has led to a higher demand for affordable housing, as more renters are being priced out of their desired living situations.

This supply-demand imbalance has provided landlords with high returns on investment and the opportunity to maximize profits.

The Upcoming Increase in Multifamily Housing

To address the increased demand for affordable housing, the supply side is expected to receive a substantial boost. According to CoStar Research, an estimated 520,000 new multifamily housing units are projected to enter the market this year, the highest number since the 1980s. Additionally, another 440,000 units are anticipated to enter the market next year. These new developments will increase the available housing options for renters.

The Effects of Increased Supply on Rental Vacancy Rates

We are already seeing signs of change in the market, with rental vacancy rates beginning to increase modestly. Although starting from the lowest rate since the 1980s, this rise in vacancy rates indicates that renting is gradually becoming more accessible to the average American. As more units become available, the previously tight market should loosen, leading to decreasing monthly rent costs.

Renters Rejoice: The Downward Pressure on Monthly Rents

With the increase in housing supply, renters can expect a decrease in monthly rental rates. This downward pressure on rents is a welcomed sign for those struggling with the high costs associated with renting in today’s market. Lower rent prices could create opportunities for individuals and families to secure housing in higher quality or better-located properties, thereby improving their overall quality of life. It is important to note that these effects may not be immediate, but rather a gradual decline as the new units are introduced into the market.

The Potential Impact on Residential Landlords

While this shift in the rental market might bring much-needed relief for renters, the same cannot necessarily be said for residential landlords. With more supply entering the market and decreased demand for existing units, landlords may need to adjust their strategies and prepare for potential vacancies. They may need to become more competitive in pricing, offer amenities, and incentives, or invest in property improvements to maintain tenant satisfaction and occupancy rates.

Conclusion

The rental market is on the cusp of a significant change, with an influx of new multifamily housing units set to enter the market over the next two years. This increased supply should help alleviate the current imbalance between supply and demand, ultimately leading to a welcomed decrease in monthly rental rates for renters. However, this change also poses challenges for residential landlords who must adapt to this shift in the market. As the rental market landscape continues to evolve, only time will reveal the ongoing impacts these changes will have on both renters and landlords moving forward.

