MASSIVE NEWS: Newsmax's $400 Million Bombshell Could Send Stock Plummeting

Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) delivered one of the wildest IPO roller coasters of 2025, but is it game over for the company? In this video, I explore the shocking post-IPO crash, Newsmax's looming legal risks, its declining business model, and whether there's any upside left for bold investors. A must-watch for anyone eyeing NMAX.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 6, 2025. The video was published on June 11, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 996%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Rick Orford is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.