Massive Insider Trade At Superior Gr of Cos

A new SEC filing reveals that MICHAEL BENSTOCK, CEO at Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC), made a notable insider purchase on August 19,.

What Happened: BENSTOCK's recent purchase of 10,000 shares of Superior Gr of Cos, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $134,527.

Monitoring the market, Superior Gr of Cos's shares down by 0.0% at $13.07 during Monday's morning.

About Superior Gr of Cos

Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. The company's operating segment includes Branded Products; Healthcare Apparel and Contact Centers. It generates maximum revenue from the Branded Products segment. The Branded Products segment produce and sell customized merchandising solutions, promotional products and branded uniform programs to customers.

Financial Milestones: Superior Gr of Cos's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Superior Gr of Cos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.99% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 38.53%, the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Superior Gr of Cos's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.04.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Superior Gr of Cos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 19.22 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Superior Gr of Cos's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.39 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.6 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

