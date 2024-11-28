Massive Insider Trade At Cricut

Arora Ashish, Chief Executive Officer at Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT), disclosed an insider sell on November 27, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Ashish's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 78,095 shares of Cricut. The total transaction value is $413,221.

Cricut's shares are actively trading at $5.16, experiencing a down of 0.19% during Thursday's morning session.

Discovering Cricut: A Closer Look

Cricut Inc designs and builds a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. With its connected machines, design apps and accessories, and materials, the users create everything from personalized birthday cards, mugs, and T-shirts to large-scale interior decorations. It derives revenues from three segments including the Connected machines engaged in the sale of its connected machine hardware and related essential software, the Subscriptions segment provides monthly and annual subscription fees, and the Accessories and Materials segment provides craft, DIY, home decor products and heat presses including the Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, and Cricut Autopress.

Breaking Down Cricut's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Cricut's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.01%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 46.08%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Cricut exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.05.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 17.83 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.52, Cricut's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 7.19 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Cricut's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.