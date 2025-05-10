Massive Hims & Hers News: $1 Billion on AI and Acquisitions

Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) stock has been on fire in 2025, and the company just got more great news after upsizing a $450 million convertible debt offering to up to $1 billion. The growth of Hims & Hers should move overseas, and artificial intelligence will play a bigger role in its future now.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 9, 2025. The video was published on May 9, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Should you invest $1,000 in Hims & Hers Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Hims & Hers Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hims & Hers Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $617,181!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $719,371!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 909% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Travis Hoium has positions in Hims & Hers Health and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.