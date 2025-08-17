Massive Headwinds Are on the Horizon for Pharmaceutical Stocks, but Here Are 2 That Could Weather the Storm

Key Points Johnson & Johnson and Novartis are facing (or will soon face) important patent cliffs.

Both companies can handle these challenges thanks to their deep lineups and innovative abilities.

Both drugmakers also have excellent dividend-paying stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson ›

Pharmaceutical companies regularly encounter substantial headwinds. Among the most significant are patent cliffs -- when therapies lose patent exclusivity, inviting cheaper generic or biosimilar competition that erodes their market share. Although these sometimes threaten drugmakers, some can effectively handle the challenge and perform relatively well.

With that as a backdrop, let's discuss two pharmaceutical leaders that have faced (or will face) patent expiration for some of their most important products, but should be able to overcome the threat: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Novartis (NYSE: NVS).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Johnson & Johnson

In July 2024, Johnson & Johnson began facing biosimilar competition for Stelara, an immunology medicine and one of its best-selling products, in Europe. The same thing occurred in the U.S. in February of this year. The result is that Stelara's sales are dropping off a cliff. In the second quarter, the medicine generated revenue of $1.7 billion -- a 42.7% decrease from the same period last year.

Still, Johnson & Johnson continues to post solid financial results. Its top line in the period grew by 5.8% year over year to $23.7 billion. J&J even raised both top- and bottom-line guidance for the year. In other words, the company is performing relatively well, despite the drop in sales for Stelara.

J&J has an incredibly diversified business with a long list of medicines in its pharmaceutical segment. Some of its top growth drivers include cancer medicines Darzalex and Erleada, as well as Remicade, which treats several immunology conditions. The company also has newer products in its arsenal: Imaavy for myasthenia gravis (a condition that causes muscle weakness) was approved earlier this year, and it's awaiting word from regulators for TAR-200, a highly promising investigational medicine for bladder cancer.

Furthermore, Johnson & Johnson is a leading player in the medical device industry. One long-term growth driver for the company could be its robotic-assisted surgery system, the Ottava, which is still undergoing clinical trials in the U.S.

J&J can overcome patent cliffs -- and, for that matter, drug-price negotiations that also threaten its business -- through innovation. That's what the company is doing with Stelara, and it can do so in the future.

Finally, Johnson & Johnson is a terrific dividend stock; it's raised its payouts for 62 consecutive years, making it a Dividend King. The company can handle all the challenges it faces and still deliver solid returns over the long run.

2. Novartis

Novartis is gearing up for generic competition for Entresto, a medication for heart failure, later this year in the U.S. Through the first half of the year, this drug generated $4.6 billion in sales, almost 52% of which came from the U.S.

With cheaper generics in its single most important market for its best-selling medicine, Novartis might be in trouble -- except it isn't. The drugmaker continues to expect high-single-digit revenue growth for the year, a strong performance for a pharmaceutical giant.

Even if Entresto's patent cliff has a greater impact on financial results next year, the company should be fine. Novartis has a vast and diversified portfolio of medicines across various therapeutic areas. Many of its products are blockbusters; seven had already generated more than $1 billion in revenue each through the first six months of 2025.

Novartis also has several newer products that will help drive top-line growth for a long time. For instance, in April the company earned U.S. approval for Vanrafia, a medicine indicated to treat proteinuria (excess protein in urine) in patients with a rare kidney disease called IgA nephropathy. Some analysts estimate that Vanrafia could hit peak sales of $1.5 billion. Novartis' extensive lineup, combined with its continued launches of new products, should help it move beyond Entresto's patent cliff.

Additionally, the company is engaged in patent litigation over the legitimacy of generic versions of Entresto. If it ends up winning these battles, it might be owed money from companies that would have launched those generics on the market.

Even if that doesn't happen, the drugmaker should continue delivering consistent revenue and earnings over the long run, as well as annual dividend increases. The company has raised its payouts for 28 consecutive years. Despite the patent-cliff threat it faces, Novartis remains a top pick for those seeking blue chip dividend stocks.

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you buy stock in Johnson & Johnson, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Johnson & Johnson wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,155!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,106,071!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,070% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.