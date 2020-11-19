Personal Finance

Massive Fraud Alleged at Baidu-Targeted Chinese Streamer YY Live

U.S.-based investment firm Muddy Waters has alleged massive fraud at YY.com, the Chinese live streaming arm of NASDAQ-listed JOYY. Earlier this week Chinese internet search giant Baidu proposed the acquisition of YY.com for $3.6 billion in cash. Muddy Waters, which specializes in short-selling companies whose shares it expects to decline, issued its independent research into […]

