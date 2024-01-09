Massive fire at cosmetics factory in Iran, several injured - State media

(Adds details, context)

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A huge fire broke out at a cosmetics factory in a central Iranian town causing a blast that injured several people, Iran's state media reported on Tuesday.

The blast was caused by a gas leak, according to the country's semi-official SNN news agency.

Two explosions in Iran last week killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.

The incident on Tuesday in an industrial complex in Iran's Alborz province caused injuries to 23 people, some of whom are in a critical condition, IRNA added. (Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Alex Richardson and Ed Osmond) ((Elwely.Elwelly@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: IRAN SECURITY/FIRE (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.