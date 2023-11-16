Massive downtown Mexico City fire nearly under control

Recasts with blaze nearly under control

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A large fire in the center of Mexico City sent a giant black plume of smoke into the sky on Thursday afternoon, with authorities confirming the blaze was 90% under control by late evening.

Flames had been visible from several km (miles) away hours after the pillar of smoke began rising.

Local media reported that the fire started in a warehouse near the city's historic center, in the Tepito district.

Mexico City civil protection authorities said on social media platform X that there were no immediate reports of casualties, and that hundreds of people had been evacuated.

The city's firefighters account on social media said that the blaze was 90% out by 9.30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT Friday).

