Massive coronavirus response bill nears passage in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill gained more than the 60 votes needed to pass the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as voting on the emergency legislation continued.

