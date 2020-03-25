US Markets

Massive coronavirus response bill nears passage in U.S. Senate

Contributor
Richard Cowan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

The $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill gained more than the 60 votes needed to pass the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as voting on the emergency legislation continued.

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill gained more than the 60 votes needed to pass the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as voting on the emergency legislation continued.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Richard.Cowan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: richard.cowan@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8391; Reuters Messaging; richard.cowan.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular