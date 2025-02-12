Massive Autonomous Driving News That Could Disrupt Tesla's Robotaxi Ambitions

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) is taking big steps toward getting autonomous vehicles on the road as early as next year with the help of Mobileye's (NASDAQ: MBLY) technology. The companies are working together to enable individuals and fleet owners to own autonomous vehicles and make money on the Lyft network, which could launch before Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gets fully autonomous vehicles on the road.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 11, 2025. The video was published on Feb. 12, 2025.

Travis Hoium has positions in Lyft, Mobileye Global, and Uber Technologies and has the following options: short January 2027 $110 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Mobileye Global and Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.