Companies
BA

Massive Air India jet order eludes Farnborough Airshow

Contributors
Tim Hepher Reuters
Aditi Shah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Air India is moving towards a decision on a $50 billion jet order under new owners Tata Group to be split between Airbus and Boeing, but the deal will not come in time to galvanise a relatively quiet Farnborough Airshow, industry sources said.

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20 (Reuters) - Air India is moving towards a decision on a $50 billion jet order under new owners Tata Group to be split between Airbus and Boeing, but the deal will not come in time to galvanise a relatively quiet Farnborough Airshow, industry sources said.

Both planemakers are making a "final push," with the order set to include up to 70 wide-body jets including Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, and up to 300 narrowbodies, they said.

Both planemakers declined comment. Tata Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Aditi Shah; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA AIR

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular