Massimo Zanetti shareholder ups takeover offer to 5.50 euros per share

The top investor in Massimo Zanetti Beverage group said on Monday it would increase its takeover offer for the Italian coffee maker to 5.50 euros a share from an original offer of 5 euros.

The MZB holding company, which controls a 68% stake in the coffee maker, said the new offer represented a premium of 41.07% over the price of the share when the bid was first announced on Sept. 29.

MZB intends to delist Massimo Zanetti to pursue a broader overhaul of the company, which owns the Segafredo, Chock full o'Nuts, Puccino's and Boncafe brands.

