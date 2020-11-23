Massimo Zanetti shareholder ups takeover offer to 5.50 euros per share

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The top investor in Massimo Zanetti Beverage group MZB.MI said on Monday it would increase its takeover offer for the Italian coffee maker to 5.50 euros a share from an original offer of 5 euros.

The MZB holding company, which controls a 68% stake in the coffee maker, said the new offer represented a premium of 41.07% over the price of the share when the bid was first announced on Sept. 29.

MZB intends to delist Massimo Zanetti to pursue a broader overhaul of the company, which owns the Segafredo, Chock full o'Nuts, Puccino's and Boncafe brands.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Gavin Jones)

