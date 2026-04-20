Massimo Group CEO David Shan Steps Down, Quenton Petersen Becomes New CEO; Stock Falls

(RTTNews) - Massimo Group (MAMO), Monday announced the transition of David Shan's role from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the company.

Also, it announced the appointment of Quenton Petersen as the new CEO, effective April 14, 2026.

Commenting on the company's plans, Petersen said, "We plan to evaluate opportunities to expand these platforms into additional use cases, such as facility operations support and smart mobility applications, while taking a disciplined and measured approach."

Currently, MAMO is dropping 8.33 percent, to $1.1250 on the Nasdaq.

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