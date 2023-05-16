Massachusetts U.S. attorney to resign after becoming mired in Justice Dept ethics probe

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will resign her post by the end of the week, her attorney said on Tuesday, after she became the subject of a wide-ranging ethics investigation by the U.S. Justice Department's inspector general's office.

