Massachusetts U.S. attorney to resign after becoming mired in Justice Dept ethics probe

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

May 16, 2023 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by Sarah N. Lynch for Reuters ->

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will resign her post by the end of the week, her attorney said on Tuesday, after she became the subject of a wide-ranging ethics investigation by the U.S. Justice Department's inspector general's office.

