Massachusetts man pleads guilty to $250,000 dog fighting crimes

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to dog fighting crimes, which could result in a $250,000 fine and a five-year prison sentence.

The man in question, John D. Murphy, pleaded guilty to “nine counts of possessing animals for use in an animal fighting venture,” said the Justice Department report, which is a direct violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act.

The vulgar use of animals for sport has gained derision throughout the state. Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) said, “Dogfighting is a sadistic crime which subjects animals to cruel mistreatment for entertainment. We commend the investigators and prosecutors who worked collaboratively to bring this case to justice.”

Dogfighting leader pleads guilty

Murphy was a key target identified with dogfighting rings on the Eastern seaboard and New York as part of a case led by the Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General.

He was identified on calls discussing dogfighting events, and he was shamelessly seen promoting this vile treatment of animals across Facebook accounts, which spanned years of posts relating to events. He was a core part of illegal dogfighting Facebook groups and orchestrated events via the social media platform.

Animals on Murphy’s Facebook page showed signs of abuse and wounds inflicted by organized dogfighting events.

A June 2023 search of Murphy’s Hanson residence discovered numerous items associated with possessing dogs for “participation in an animal fighting venture, such as various breeding, training, medical, and dogfighting supplies.”

Murphy is set to be sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young for the District of Massachusetts on February. 27, 2025.

“Mr. Murphy’s actions represent the calculated cruelty and inhumanity that dogfighting embodies – a barbaric practice that exploits and harms animals for entertainment and profit. Today’s conviction brings an end to Mr. Murphy’s reign of brutality and sends a clear message: dogfighting is a federal crime, and those who engage in this inhumane conduct will face justice,” said U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy for the District of Massachusetts.

A maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, with three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, could await the animal cruelty and dogfighting criminal.

