Massachusetts imposes four-month ban on sales of all vaping products

Adds background, quote, paragraphs 3-5

BOSTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Massachusetts on Tuesday imposed a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products, amid what officials called a national public health emergency that so far has been linked to nine deaths, officials said.

The state will block all sales of e-cigarettes and supplies, both those used for tobacco and marijuana, which is legal in the state, Governor Charlie Baker and state officials told a news conference.

The ban, which applies to flavored and non-flavored products, took immediate effect and will last through Jan. 25, officials said.

"The use of e-cigarettes and marijuana vaping products is exploding and we are seeing reports of serious lung illnesses, particularly in our young people," Baker told a news conference.

A mysterious vaping-related lung disease linked to vaping has sickened at least 530 people in 38 states, and its toll is expected to rise, federal health officials told a congressional hearing on vaping on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

((scott.malone@thomsonreuters.com; +1 617 856 4342;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.