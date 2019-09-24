US Markets

Massachusetts imposes four-month ban on sales of all vaping products

Contributor
Scott Malone Reuters
Published

Massachusetts on Tuesday imposed a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products, amid what officials called a national public health emergency that so far has been linked to nine deaths, officials said.

The state will block all sales of e-cigarettes and supplies, both those used for tobacco and marijuana, which is legal in the state, Governor Charlie Baker and state officials told a news conference.

