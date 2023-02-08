Massachusetts Financial Services Updates Holdings in Wendy's (WEN)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.43MM shares of The Wendy's Company (WEN). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 11.58MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.28% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wendy's is $25.07. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.28% from its latest reported closing price of $22.73.

The projected annual revenue for Wendy's is $2,190MM, an increase of 34.24%. The projected annual EPS is $0.99, an increase of 12.67%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wendy's. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WEN is 0.1356%, a decrease of 0.7123%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 190,529K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 25,333,339 shares representing 11.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,905,227 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,554,710 shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,167,097 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,537,168 shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 3.73% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 5,464,215 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,497,600 shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,314,268 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397,196 shares, representing an increase of 54.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 109.19% over the last quarter.

Wendy's Declares $0.25 Dividend

Wendy's said on January 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $22.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.08%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 4.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Wendy`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is Our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is primarily engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants serving high quality food. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.