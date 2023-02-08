Massachusetts Financial Services Updates Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.34MM shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 7.47MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.72% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Check Point Software Technologies is $140.38. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $172.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.72% from its latest reported closing price of $127.95.

The projected annual revenue for Check Point Software Technologies is $2,493MM, an increase of 8.84%. The projected annual EPS is $8.31, an increase of 35.62%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 969 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technologies. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CHKP is 0.4388%, an increase of 2.1659%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 95,683K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ninety One UK holds 3,697,709 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799,291 shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,995,634 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205,654 shares, representing an increase of 26.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 33.62% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,813,430 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,256,416 shares, representing a decrease of 15.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,752,895 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,486,020 shares, representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 53.79% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,038,849 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275,133 shares, representing a decrease of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Check Point Software Technolgies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

