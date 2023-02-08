Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.44MM shares of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 1.24MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.32% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.12% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zumiez is $23.97. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.12% from its latest reported closing price of $26.67.

The projected annual revenue for Zumiez is $960MM, a decrease of 6.30%. The projected annual EPS is $0.99, a decrease of 58.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zumiez. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 7.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ZUMZ is 0.0793%, a decrease of 2.4617%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 22,379K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,575,486 shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464,359 shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 54.14% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,136,915 shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154,161 shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 17.21% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 1,106,851 shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,034,364 shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 7.93% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 752,524 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400,216 shares, representing an increase of 46.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 43.61% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 519,328 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zumiez Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of January 11, 2021 we operated 728 stores, including 608 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 55 in Europe and 13 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

