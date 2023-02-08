Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.63MM shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 5, 2018 they reported 4.25MM shares and 3.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.91% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.65% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban Outfitters is $28.06. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 0.65% from its latest reported closing price of $27.88.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Outfitters is $4,863MM, an increase of 2.53%. The projected annual EPS is $1.76, a decrease of 1.43%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Outfitters. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 11.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:URBN is 0.1661%, an increase of 13.2944%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 86,364K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Shapiro Capital Management holds 9,038,408 shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,540,275 shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 18.72% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 7,264,757 shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,194,907 shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 13.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,390,769 shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,467,784 shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 5.04% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 2,096,042 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108,848 shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 11.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,830,880 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670,871 shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 20.28% over the last quarter.

Urban Outfitters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a multinational lifestyle retail corporation headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It operates in the United States, Sweden, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

