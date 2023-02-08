Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in Rayonier, Inc. (RYN)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.91MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 8.22MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.46% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.71% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rayonier, Inc. is $37.40. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from its latest reported closing price of $35.38.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier, Inc. is $892MM, a decrease of 1.88%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63, a decrease of 14.17%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier, Inc.. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RYN is 0.2433%, a decrease of 1.9685%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 151,785K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,566,440 shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,920,516 shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 57.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 8,970,986 shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,102,039 shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 18.54% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,633,210 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,668,046 shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,965,062 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,677,244 shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,766,621 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,646,153 shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Rayonier, Inc. Declares $0.28 Dividend

Rayonier, Inc. said on October 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $35.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 2.44%, and the highest has been 5.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Rayonier Background Information

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S.Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a 'look-through basis', the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

