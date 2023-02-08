Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.86MM shares of QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 20.46MM shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.95% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.58% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for QIAGEN N.V. is $54.57. The forecasts range from a low of $42.92 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.58% from its latest reported closing price of $49.80.

The projected annual revenue for QIAGEN N.V. is $2,116MM, a decrease of 4.94%. The projected annual EPS is $2.17, an increase of 6.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in QIAGEN N.V.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:QGEN is 0.2539%, a decrease of 5.2665%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 163,087K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Amundi holds 7,555,817 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865,333 shares, representing an increase of 48.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 36.86% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4,455,449 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,932,642 shares, representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 87.13% over the last quarter.

Pendal Group holds 4,302,433 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,258,339 shares, representing a decrease of 22.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 45.71% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,985,541 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,120,850 shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,857,375 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549,585 shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Qiagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Its sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.