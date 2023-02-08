Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in Phillips Edison (PECO)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 4.31MM shares and 3.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 37.01% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.68% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phillips Edison is $36.72. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.68% from its latest reported closing price of $33.48.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips Edison is $594MM, an increase of 4.67%. The projected annual EPS is $0.40, an increase of 56.00%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips Edison. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PECO is 0.2146%, a decrease of 10.4191%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 94,602K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,010,131 shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,010,199 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 11.20% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,164,904 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,201,319 shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,495,929 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356,074 shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 8.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,963,048 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874,128 shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 9.74% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,689,355 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889,655 shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Phillips Edison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. As of March 31, 2021, PECO owned equity interests in 300 real estate properties, including 278 wholly-owned real estate properties and 22 shopping center properties owned through two unconsolidated joint ventures with institutional partners.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.