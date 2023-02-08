Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in Masco (MAS)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.42MM shares of Masco Corp (MAS). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 21.23MM shares and 8.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.92% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.37% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masco is $55.80. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.37% from its latest reported closing price of $54.51.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is $8,319MM, a decrease of 5.24%. The projected annual EPS is $3.71, an increase of 0.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MAS is 0.1960%, a decrease of 4.5060%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 255,511K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boston Partners holds 10,050,031 shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,263,633 shares, representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 21.11% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 7,057,959 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,213,803 shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 7.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,702,029 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,945,565 shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 5,932,530 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,180,221 shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,391,271 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,030,385 shares, representing an increase of 25.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 34.06% over the last quarter.

Masco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders.

