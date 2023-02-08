Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 41.41MM shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 35.95MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.99% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International is $72.90. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.99% from its latest reported closing price of $64.52.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Controls International is $27,235MM, an increase of 6.78%. The projected annual EPS is $3.56, an increase of 94.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JCI is 0.3345%, an increase of 9.7138%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 790,581K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 65,453,972 shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,090,523 shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 64,804,158 shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,777,731 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 12.57% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 32,507,217 shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,580,217 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 10.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,530,589 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,484,876 shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 17,086,380 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,146,311 shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Johnson Controls International Declares $0.35 Dividend

Johnson Controls International said on December 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $64.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.49%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Johnson Controls International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson Controls transforms the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, the company drives the outcomes that matter most. Johnson Controls delivers its promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, the company is the power behind its customers' mission. Its leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®.

