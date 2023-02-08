Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.29MM shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. Class A (GCMG). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 2.99MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.04% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.06% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for GCM Grosvenor Inc. is $9.38. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.06% from its latest reported closing price of $9.39.

The projected annual revenue for GCM Grosvenor Inc. is $511MM, a decrease of 4.71%. The projected annual EPS is $0.66, a decrease of 1.08%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCM Grosvenor Inc.. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GCMG is 0.1314%, an increase of 28.7405%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.07% to 62,048K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 6,451,535 shares representing 15.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800,000 shares, representing an increase of 72.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 6,806.57% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,942,786 shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 4,665,028 shares representing 11.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,666,384 shares, representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 4.16% over the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 3,261,587 shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,753,204 shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company.

GCM Grosvenor Inc. Declares $0.10 Dividend

GCM Grosvenor Inc. said on August 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $9.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.86%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 5.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=97).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

GCM Grosvenor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $59 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

