Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.45MM shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 9.50MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.01% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.55% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Empire State Realty Trust is $7.80. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.55% from its latest reported closing price of $8.09.

The projected annual revenue for Empire State Realty Trust is $740MM, an increase of 7.88%. The projected annual EPS is $0.01, a decrease of 91.48%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empire State Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ESRT is 0.0829%, an increase of 8.8172%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 149,331K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Southeastern Asset Management holds 13,183,043 shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,217,772 shares, representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 3.31% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 9,695,900 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 9,558,745 shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,497,948 shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,420,446 shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,592,309 shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Equity Investment holds 5,438,336 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,802,348 shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Empire State Realty Trust Declares $0.04 Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust said on December 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $8.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.63%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=203).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Dec. 30, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings.

