Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.54MM shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 2.76MM shares and 4.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 64.83% and an increase in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.63% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is $81.49. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.63% from its latest reported closing price of $77.14.

The projected annual revenue for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is $2,271MM, an increase of 16.25%. The projected annual EPS is $3.17, an increase of 133.62%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BFAM is 0.2235%, a decrease of 18.0767%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 75,965K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,504,151 shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,643,500 shares, representing a decrease of 75.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 49.52% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,136,495 shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,053,429 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761,432 shares, representing a decrease of 23.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 42.92% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,557,747 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851,107 shares, representing a decrease of 11.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 45.54% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,318,297 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594,902 shares, representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 38.70% over the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, the company has partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world's leading organizations. Bright Horizons' child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.