Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in Amdocs (DOX)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.47MM shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 6.30MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amdocs is $98.60. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of $95.19.

The projected annual revenue for Amdocs is $4,910MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual EPS is $5.89, an increase of 31.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amdocs. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DOX is 0.4171%, an increase of 2.4902%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 142,826K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,957,065 shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,948,726 shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 3.75% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,484,437 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,106,507 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,217,229 shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 54.03% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,061,331 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620,781 shares, representing a decrease of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 8.62% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 4,059,800 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,130,700 shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Amdocs Declares $0.44 Dividend

Amdocs said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.74 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $95.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.88%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 2.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Amdocs Background Information

Amdocs Background Information

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Xilinx, Inc. Its cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

