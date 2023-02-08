Massachusetts Financial Services Cuts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.73MM shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 10.58MM shares and 9.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.36% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is $48.75. The forecasts range from a low of $41.49 to a high of $57.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.36% from its latest reported closing price of $62.00.

The projected annual revenue for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is $1,788MM, an increase of 8.41%. The projected annual EPS is $2.51, a decrease of 8.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RBA is 0.3554%, an increase of 2.6336%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 113,647K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 5,828,781 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,973,349 shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 2.95% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,531,610 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459,002 shares, representing an increase of 23.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 35.97% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 4,078,780 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,196,343 shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,819,172 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333,850 shares, representing a decrease of 13.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,451,896 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034,882 shares, representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. is a global asset management and disposition company, oQering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer o ers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certi cation; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace o ering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty o ering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also o ers sector-speciGc solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment Snancing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services.

